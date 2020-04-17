iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,008 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,932 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6936 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

