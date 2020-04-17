iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,546 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,670,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.31. 37,284,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,935,922. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.