iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 313,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 154,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.31. 37,284,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,935,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.