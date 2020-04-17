iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.86. 1,313,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.