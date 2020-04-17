iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $166.51. 2,874,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.