iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,536,000 after purchasing an additional 433,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $169.49. 2,303,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average of $168.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

