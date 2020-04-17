iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,416,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,541,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.