iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,446,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 1,480,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,079. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4505 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

