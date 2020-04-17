iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,953,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,886,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,160,000 after buying an additional 605,866 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,475,000 after purchasing an additional 494,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.