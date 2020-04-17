iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 9,204,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,946,352. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

