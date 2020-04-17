iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. iShares US Utilities ETF comprises about 3.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 5,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IDU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,063. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.1087 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.