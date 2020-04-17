J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Stock Price Down 27.3%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price was down 27.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 46,827,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 8,848,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 425,830 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,063,821 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,402,004 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in J C Penney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

