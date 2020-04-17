Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,592 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,586. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

