Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $90.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,096,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $139.64.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

