Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 423 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,715,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,570,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.