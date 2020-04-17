Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.07. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,498 shares of company stock worth $14,268,871. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

