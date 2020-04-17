Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 268.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,064 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,948,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,796. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $298.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

