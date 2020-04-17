Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 143 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $1,263.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,797. The firm has a market cap of $872.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

