Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 39,654 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 160.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.76. 2,170,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,547. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $267.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,243 shares of company stock worth $11,114,121. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

