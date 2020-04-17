Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Roku as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $110,963,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after buying an additional 448,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after buying an additional 386,250 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,399,147.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,322 shares of company stock worth $26,585,760. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $15.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.00. 38,118,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,979,420. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

