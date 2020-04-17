Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,830 Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.15. 307,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

