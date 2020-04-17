Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises 2.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,190,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.03. 680,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

