Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 182,902 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,875,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,813,724. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.69.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

