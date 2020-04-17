Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.85. 7,242,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.