Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.49. The stock had a trading volume of 920,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

