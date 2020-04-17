Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $31,197,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

