Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Colony Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.35. 7,480,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,325. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

