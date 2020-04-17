Jag Capital Management LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Visa stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,192,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

