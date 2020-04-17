Jag Capital Management LLC Has $17.69 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

FB stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.25. 23,427,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,744,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.