Jag Capital Management LLC Has $19.50 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 2.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.87. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

