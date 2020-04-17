Jag Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

TTD stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,266. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.91.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,928 shares of company stock worth $30,094,921. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

