Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,482.74.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,257.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. The firm has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,201.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,313.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

