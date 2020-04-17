Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.92. 1,948,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,464. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,452 shares of company stock worth $2,194,854. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

