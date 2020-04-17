Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $976,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 282,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,142,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $841,645.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 930,407 shares of company stock valued at $108,792,246 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

ZM stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,859,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,113,890. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,878.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

