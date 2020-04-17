Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $4,508,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 59.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $485.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.33.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

