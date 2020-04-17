Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 144,956 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3,510.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 144,956 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,971,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,179,206. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

