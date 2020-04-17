Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 197,446 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,065,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 357,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.84. 3,610,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $107.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

