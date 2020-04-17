Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,929.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,812 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

VZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 17,781,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

