Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 10,869 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for about 1.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,495. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

