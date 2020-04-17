Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 143,185 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,185 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $83.00. 8,714,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,270,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

