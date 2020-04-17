James Hambro & Partners Buys 2,137 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 0.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,993. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

