James Hambro & Partners Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.49. 920,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,278. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

