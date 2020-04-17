James Hambro & Partners Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 17,570,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

