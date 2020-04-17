James Hambro & Partners Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for about 0.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $296.95. The company had a trading volume of 242,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,858. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.04 and its 200 day moving average is $312.49.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.08.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.