James Hambro & Partners Has $326,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after acquiring an additional 712,453 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,717. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

