James Hambro & Partners Purchases 259 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.83.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.44. 929,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,646. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.77 and a 200-day moving average of $552.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

