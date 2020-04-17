James Hambro & Partners Sells 190 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $82,913,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,257.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,201.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,313.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

