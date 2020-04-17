James Hambro & Partners Sells 308 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura cut their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total transaction of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,339. The company has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average of $287.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

