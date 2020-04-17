James Hambro & Partners Sells 4,791 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

James Hambro & Partners cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,161,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325,153. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.