Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Hold

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $83.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.36. 1,390,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,690. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,834 shares of company stock worth $3,456,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 88.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

